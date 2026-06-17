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BOYCOTT BREWING? Anger Over Chareidi Arrests And Police Conduct Fuels Calls To Target Coca-Cola And Tara

The fallout from the ongoing confrontation between the chareidi public and Israeli authorities continued to intensify on Wednesday, as activists and commentators discussed a growing grassroots campaign calling for a boycott of products associated with businessman Dudi Wertheim, including Coca-Cola Israel and Tara.

The calls come amid heightened tensions following mass demonstrations over the arrests of yeshiva bochrim and reports of violent clashes between protesters and police. Footage from recent demonstrations has sparked widespread outrage in parts of the chareidi community, with critics accusing police of using excessive force against demonstrators.

The atmosphere was further charged by a massive protest outside Prison 10, where thousands of Gerrer Chassidim gathered alongside the Gerer Rebbe in support of a detained chassid. The unprecedented turnout was viewed by many as a show of solidarity amid growing frustration over government policies and law-enforcement actions.

According to reports circulating in chareidi media and email networks, some activists are now promoting a consumer boycott targeting companies linked to Wertheim, who is associated with Channel 12’s ownership structure and whose business interests include the Central Bottling Company, Coca-Cola Israel, Tara, Neviot, Prigat, Carlsberg, and Tuborg.

Supporters of the initiative argue that economic pressure is a legitimate response to what they view as unfair treatment and negative media coverage of the chareidi community. The campaign remains informal and grassroots in nature, with no official rabbinic endorsement announced.

Meanwhile, discussions continue within various protest groups regarding future demonstrations following the clashes on Route 4. Some activists have reportedly explored alternative protest methods aimed at minimizing direct confrontations with police while maintaining public pressure.

The tensions have also begun drawing responses from mainstream chareidi political figures. In a notable development, MK Yaakov Asher publicly criticized police conduct toward demonstrators, becoming one of the first senior representatives from Degel HaTorah to speak out on the issue.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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