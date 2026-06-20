UN Showdown: Danny Danon Clashes With U.N. Official Over Report Targeting Israel During Heated Hearing

“You will be quiet now… you and your shameful report.”

Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon erupted during a public hearing after U.N. official Vanessa Frazier interrupted him and defended her report blacklisting Israel over alleged violations against children in conflict.

Danon accused U.N. officials of bias, telling them: “You caved to the secretary-general’s obsession with targeting Israel.”

When Frazier objected and demanded Danon stop the “personal attacks,” saying she had “verified evidence,” Danon fired back: “We are a member state, and you work for the U.N., and you will be quiet now.”

The clash came as both Israel and Hamas were named in U.N. reports tied to alleged abuses during the conflict.