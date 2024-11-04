Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Where Each Candidate Will Be on Their Final Day of Campaigning


As both presidential candidates near the finish line, they will spend a final day campaigning on Monday — and will overlap in two places. Here’s where they are going:

Vice President Kamala Harris:

Harris is spending the entire day in Pennsylvania, starting with a canvass kickoff in Scranton this morning. At 9:20 a.m. ET, before she heads back to the campaign trail, Univision Radio’s program “El Bueno, La Mala, y El Feo” will air a pre-taped interview with her, conducted by Raúl Molinar.
4:10 p.m. ET: Next is a rally in Allentown, featuring performances by rapper Fat Joe and Puerto Rican singer Frankie Negrón.
This afternoon, Harris makes a stop in Reading.
8:35 p.m. ET: Harris holds a rally in Pittsburgh. She will be joined by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and musical guests including Katy Perry.
11:05 p.m. ET: Finishing with a bang, Harris ends the night with a rally in Philadelphia, featuring Oprah and Lady Gaga.

Former President Donald Trump:

Trump will be in three battleground states today, holding events in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan. At 10 a.m. ET, the former president begins with a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina.
2 p.m. ET: He holds a rally in Reading, Pennsylvania — about two hours before Harris’ event in the same city.
6 p.m. ET: Next is a rally in Pittsburgh — also about two hours before Harris’ competing rally in the city.
10:30 p.m. ET: Trump ends his campaign trail with a final rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Sen. JD Vance:

10:30 a.m. ET: Vance, Trump’s running mate, will speak in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
1:15 p.m. ET: Vance heads to Flint, Michigan, to speak about the economy and inflation.
5 p.m. ET: Next is a rally in Atlanta, Georgia focused on household expenses.
8:30 p.m. ET: Vance finishes the day with a rally in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Gov. Tim Walz:

10 a.m. ET: Harris’ running mate starts with a meet-and-greet in his home state of Minnesota.
12:30 p.m. ET: Walz delivers remarks at a get-out-the-vote event in La Crosse, Wisconsin — about two hours after Vance’s event in the same city.
3:45 p.m. ET: Next is another event in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. He will be joined by Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
7 p.m. ET: Walz then heads to a rally in Milwaukee, featuring a performance by musician Eric Benét.
10:30 p.m ET.: Walz finishes his last live event with a rally in Detroit, with performances by the Detroit Youth Choir, Jon Bon Jovi, and The War and Treaty. And at 11:35 p.m. ET, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will air a pre-recorded interview with the governor.



