Kamala Harris To Arab Voters: Death And Destruction In Gaza And Lebanon Is “Devastating”


Democratic candidate Kamala Harris made her closing pitch for the U.S. presidency on Sunday with key stops, including at an Arab American rally in battleground Michigan. With recent polls indicating a close race, Harris aimed to solidify support among crucial voter groups in the state.

Addressing a crowd in East Lansing, Michigan, Harris spoke to the state’s 200,000-strong Arab American community. She began her speech by acknowledging the toll of civilian casualties in Gaza and Lebanon amid the ongoing conflict involving Israel, Hamas, and Hezbollah.

“This year has been difficult, given the scale of death and destruction in Gaza and given the civilian casualties and displacement in Lebanon; it is devastating. And as president, I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza,” Harris stated, receiving applause from the audience. “To bring all the hostages, end the suffering in Gaza, ensure Israel is secure, and ensure the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination.”

  2. I am a frum yid and support everything she says in the video. She had the strength to tell these Arabs in Michigan that she’s committed to Israel’s security in addition to stopping suffering of Arabs. Great. She’s the stable diplomat I look for in a president.

