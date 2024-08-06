Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
DM Gallant Speaks With US Secretary of Defense Austin


Overnight, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant spoke with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Minister Gallant briefed the Secretary on security developments and discussed IDF readiness to defend Israel in cooperation with the international coalition led by the United States.

Minister Gallant was briefed by the Secretary on the Iranian proxy attack on U.S. troops stationed in the region. Minister Gallant strongly condemned the attack and agreed with the Secretary that this event reflects Iran’s destabilizing role in the region.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to the Secretary for his leadership and commitment to Israel’s security.

Minister Gallant further stressed the importance of continuing efforts to achieve an agreement for the release of hostages, and the window of opportunity available to achieve such an agreement. He highlighted his personal commitment to this issue.



