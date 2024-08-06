IDF Denounces Storming of Recruitment Center By Chareidim

IDF STATEMENT TO YWN:

“Over the past few hours, dozens of protestors attempted to break into the Tel Hashomer base during protests that took place outside of the base. The protesters managed to infiltrate the Adjutant Corps Monument adjacent to the base fence. Israel Police forces cleared out the protestors.

Breaking into a military base is a serious offense and is against the law. The IDF condemns this violent behavior and insists that the protestors be brought to justice.

The enlistment of ultra-orthodox citizens is an operational necessity and is being conducted in accordance with the law, and the IDF is determined to continue advancing it.”

