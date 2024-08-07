FM Katz: Sinwar’s Appointment As Leader Confirms That The Palestinian Issue Is Now Fully Controlled By Iran And Hamas.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz states that Yahya Sinwar’s appointment as leader of Hamas demonstrates that “the Palestinian cause is now entirely under the control of Iran and Hamas.”

He writes the following on his X account”

“The election of Yahya Sinwar as the leader of Hamas must send a clear message to the world that the Palestinian issue is now completely controlled by Iran and Hamas.

Without Israeli action in Gaza, the area would fall entirely under Hamas control. In Judea and Samaria, Abbas and the Palestinian Authority survive only because of Israel’s intensive military operations against Hamas and Islamic Jihad infrastructure, which are supported and promoted by Iran.

Iran is working to smuggle weapons into Jordan to destabilize the Jordanian regime and then flood the refugee camps in Judea and Samaria and the entire area with weapons and funding to establish another terror front from the east against Israel’s major population centers.

The solution is Palestinian self-management in Judea and Samaria, allowing them to manage their own lives.

Israel must maintain control over security and foreign affairs to prevent the establishment of another Iranian-Islamist extremist stronghold and enable Palestinians to manage their internal affairs. Anything else will lead to the creation of another Iranian outpost in the region, which will explode in the face of the world and all regional countries.

The world must see reality as it is and support Israel, which currently stands at the forefront of the battle against the Iranian and extremist Islamist axis.”