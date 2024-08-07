IDF Foils Bombing Attempt in West Bank, Kills Gunman in Ambush

IDF troops discovered and neutralized four bombs planted near the site of a shooting attack in the West Bank, which were intended to target pursuing soldiers. The bombs were found in the Jordan Valley, near the settlement of Beka’ot, where Palestinian gunmen opened fire on Monday before fleeing.

According to the IDF, the gunmen attempted to lure soldiers into a trap on a side road, but the military was able to station troops in the area and lay an ambush. Last night, a gunman returned to the scene, intending to carry out another attack, but was killed by the IDF. A second suspect escaped in a car.