United Hatzalah Names Prof. Ehud Davidson as New CEO

United Hatzalah, Israel’s national volunteer emergency medical services (EMS) organization, announced on Wednesday the appointment of Professor Ehud Davidson as its new CEO. Davidson formerly served as CEO of Clalit Health Services – Israel’s largest healthcare provider.

Professor Davidson, an internal medicine specialist who headed major medical institutions in Israel including Meir Medical Center and Soroka Medical Center, succeeds outgoing CEO Eli Pollak, who is stepping down after five years in the role.

This move comes as part of United Hatzalah’s ongoing expansion and development efforts as Israel’s central emergency medical organization based entirely on volunteer doctors, paramedics, and EMTs, the organization said in a statement.

Outgoing CEO Eli Pollak informed the organization’s employees and volunteers of his departure on Wednesday, expressing gratitude for his tenure at the helm of United Hatzalah.

President and Founder of United Hatzalah, Eli Beer, thanked Pollak and welcomed Davidson:

“My dear friend, the outgoing CEO Eli Pollak, served as the organization’s leader for the past five years and led us during some of the most difficult periods for the people of Israel, and for me personally. I thank him from the bottom of my heart for his inspiring dedication to the organization.”

Beer continued: “On this occasion, I want to welcome the incoming CEO, Professor Ehud Davidson, who brings with him great professionalism in the field of medical management in the State of Israel. Under Professor Davidson’s leadership, we will continue to advance the second largest emergency organization in the State of Israel, and we’ll continue to pioneer rapid emergency medical care nationwide, assisting those in need with unparalleled professionalism and even faster response times.”

Mark Gerson, International Chairman of United Hatzalah, welcomed Professor Davidson:

“I have had the genuine pleasure of getting to know Ehud in the last month, in the course of several meetings we have had regarding his assumption of this crucial role. His organizational philosophy, business-minded approach, knowledge of the Israeli health care system, commitment to the United Hatzalah volunteers and their mission and management style give me the confidence that he will be an outstanding CEO of United Hatzalah of Israel. Eli and I look forward to working closely with him in the coming months.”

United Hatzalah was established in 2006 as a volunteer-based organization, with the mission of providing fast, first, and free professional medical response to save lives. Today, United Hatzalah has approximately 7,000 active volunteers nationwide. United Hatzalah’s volunteer network spans the entire country, with volunteers representing all aspects of Israeli society.

