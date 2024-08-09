Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Hamas Demands Release of Marwan Barghouti in Ceasefire Deal


Hamas has demanded the release of prominent Fatah leader and jailed Intifada figure Marwan Barghouti as part of the initial phase of a proposed ceasefire and hostage release agreement with Israel, according to Arabic media reports on Friday.

Sky News Arabia revealed that international mediators, including the United States, have accepted Hamas’ demand for Barghouti’s release among the first group of security prisoners in exchange for the Gaza hostages.

Barghouti is serving five life sentences for his role in the planning of three terror attacks that killed 5 Israelis during the Second Intifada. His release would be a significant concession by Israel and a major victory for Hamas.



