Archeologists Uncover Ancient Quarry That May Have Provided Stones For Bayis Sheini [VIDEO]

In a literal groundbreaking discovery, archaeologists have identified a massive ancient quarry in Yerushalayim’s Har Chotzvim area, which may have supplied building materials for the Bayis Sheini. The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced the find, which spans approximately 3,500 square meters and contains massive building blocks weighing up to 2.5 tons. The quarry also yielded a stone jar.

The newfound site provides insight into Jerusalem’s construction activities during its peak period, before the Roman conquest in A.D. 70.

The quarry will be preserved and integrated into a commercial complex, ensuring its protection for future generations.

This discovery joins other quarries from the same period found in the Yerushalayim area, shedding light on the ancient city’s infrastructure and resources.

