Several US, Coalition Personnel Injured In Syria Drone Attack

Several American and coalition personnel suffered minor injuries, including smoke inhalation, during a drone attack in northeastern Syria on Friday, a US official told the Reuters news agency.

Still, some personnel are being examined for traumatic brain injuries, the official said.

We previously reported that a drone attacked US troops at the Rumalyn Landing Zone in Syria. No group has claimed responsibility but Iran-backed armed groups have carried out similar attacks in Syria and Iraq in recent months. This includes Monday’s rocket attack on the Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq that wounded at least seven US personnel.