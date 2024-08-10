Senior Hamas Security Official Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Gaza

The IDF announced the death of a high-ranking Hamas security official in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip yesterday. Walid Alsousi, a key figure in Hamas’s military wing and head of a department within the group’s general security forces in southern Gaza, was killed in the attack.

According to the IDF, Alsousi played a crucial role in developing an “intelligence picture” for Hamas, gathering information from various sources across Gaza. The military confirmed that Alsousi was targeted and killed in an airstrike carried out by fighter jets.