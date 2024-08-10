Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Senior Hamas Security Official Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Gaza


The IDF announced the death of a high-ranking Hamas security official in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip yesterday. Walid Alsousi, a key figure in Hamas’s military wing and head of a department within the group’s general security forces in southern Gaza, was killed in the attack.

According to the IDF, Alsousi played a crucial role in developing an “intelligence picture” for Hamas, gathering information from various sources across Gaza. The military confirmed that Alsousi was targeted and killed in an airstrike carried out by fighter jets.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

GLOBAL OUTCRY: 90 People Killed As IDF Claims Precision Strike on Hamas-Linked School Complex Kills 19 Terror Operatives

Iran Threatens To “Wipe Out” US Military Bases If It Helps Israel

Archeologists Uncover Ancient Quarry That May Have Provided Stones For Bayis Sheini [VIDEO]

Dina D’malchusa Dina Event Inspires and Informs Huge Crowd in Boro Park

Report: Iranian-Hezbollah Attacks Are Imminent But Will Be Limited In Scope

US Fighter Jets Arrive In The Middle East To Combat Iranian Threat

STOLEN VALOR: VP Pick Tim Walz’s Military Record Under Scrutiny As GOP Question His Actual Record

JEW-HATING CLOWN: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Shares Fake Poll Claiming Israelis Support Forcible Molestation Of Palestinians

Chareidi From Ramat Beit Shemesh Suspected In High-Profile Anti-Israel Espionage Case Cleared Of Wrongdoing

SHOCKING: Israeli TV Leaks Doctored Video, Causing Untold Damage to IDF Soldiers

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network