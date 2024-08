Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is sending Mossad chief David Barnea, Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, and military envoy Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon for negotiations tomorrow aimed at securing a truce and the release of hostages in Gaza, according to a report by Channel 12. A U.S. source involved in the discussions confirms that CIA Director William Burns will also participate. However, it remains uncertain whether Hamas will join the talks.