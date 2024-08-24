United Hatzalah on High Alert Amid Escalation in Northern Israel

Amid the escalating security concerns on Israel’s northern order, United Hatzalah’s Operations Division has instructed its 7,000 volunteers across the country to enter a state of heightened alertness.

All of United Hatzalah’s volunteer medics, paramedics and doctors have been directed to verify the functionality of their medical equipment and all ambulance drivers and operational vehicles were instructed to remain in close proximity to their vehicles and respond as needed.

Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah, said: “Our volunteers are enhancing their readiness not only for potential crisis scenarios but also for ongoing routine emergencies. This dual preparedness ensures we can respond swiftly to all situations, maintaining our commitment to public safety under all circumstances.”

Dov Maisel, VP of Operations at United Hatzalah, addressed a potential communications blackout: “It’s important for the public to know that in a scenario where there’s a communication breakdown and they’re unable to call for help, United Hatzalah volunteers have been instructed to patrol the streets with their emergency equipment and provide assistance to anyone who needs it.”

United Hatzalah reminds the public to follow the IDF Home Front Command’s safety protocols, enter protected spaces when sirens sound, and remain there for approximately 10 minutes.