H’YD: Navy Soldier Killed In Hezbollah Attack On Northern Israel

The Binyamin Regional Council announced on Sunday that Petty Officer First Class Dovid Moshe Ben-Shitrit, H’yd, was killed during the Hezbollah attack on northern Israel on Sunday morning.

He was killed by shrapnel from an interceptor missile while on the “Dvora” patrol ship during operational activity off the coast of Nahariya. Two other soldiers were injured in the incident, one moderately and one lightly.

Although the IDF foiled a major Hezbollah attack on Sunday morning, the terror group fired over 200 missiles and drones at northern Israel following the IDF strikes in Lebanon.

Dovid, z’l, 21, was a member of the yishuv of Adam (also known as Geva Binyamin) in Southern Binyamin. Sadly, he is the second member of the yishuv to fall in combat in the past week.

He is survived by his parents and three sisters.

The video below shows the interceptor missile exploding next to the ship:

Hashem Yikam Damo.

