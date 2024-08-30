Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Eliminates Dozens of Terrorists in Gaza and Strikes Multiple Terror Targets


The IDF conducted a series of operations in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the elimination of dozens of terrorists and the destruction of key terror infrastructure. The IDF reported that yesterday, projectiles were launched from the Khan Yunis area towards Kissufim in southern Israel. In response, IDF artillery targeted the launch site, and an Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft struck the structure from which the attacks originated.

In addition to these strikes, IDF troops identified and eliminated several terrorist cells that posed a direct threat, particularly in the Rafah area of southern Gaza. Using drone technology, the troops located a terrorist cell, which was promptly neutralized by the IAF.

Over the last 24 hours, the IAF struck more than 30 terror targets across Gaza. These included rocket launchers, military structures, weapons storage facilities, and other critical terrorist infrastructure, significantly disrupting the operational capabilities of militant groups in the region.



