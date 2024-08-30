Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF’s 91st Division Conducts Major Joint Exercise with Israeli Police and Security Agencies


The Israel Defense Forces’ 91st Division recently completed a significant joint exercise alongside Israel Police forces and other security agencies. The division, responsible for defensive operations along the Lebanese border, is also preparing for offensive maneuvers through coordinated air and ground operations.

The exercise, held on Monday in the eastern Galilee, simulated various scenarios, including the transition from routine operations to emergency situations. This training aimed to bolster the combat readiness and operational effectiveness of the troops and their headquarters. Key elements of the exercise included practicing fire control, making critical operational decisions, treating and evacuating the wounded, and enhancing cooperation among the various participating agencies, including community defense departments and Magen David Adom (MDA).



