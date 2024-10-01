Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu


Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Tuesday, 1 October 2024) [translated from Hebrew]:

“Citizens of Israel, we are in the midst of a campaign against Iran’s axis of evil.

Yesterday, I said that these were days of great achievements and great challenges: Great achievements because we eliminated Nasrallah and his senior command, as well as Hezbollah’s plan to seize the Galilee.

We are determined to return our residents in the north safely to their homes.

But there are also great challenges.

I ask of you two things:

First, strictly follow the directives of Home Front Command; it saves lives.

Second, stand together. Together we will stand steadfast in the trying days ahead of us. Together we will stand. Together we will fight and together we will win.”



