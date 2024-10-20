Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities and Key Operatives in Lebanon


The Israeli military carried out airstrikes early this morning, hitting key Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including a command center used by the group’s intelligence division and an underground facility for weapons production in Beirut. Prior to the strikes, the IDF alerted nearby civilians to evacuate the area to avoid casualties.

In addition, separate airstrikes in southern Lebanon eliminated three high-ranking Hezbollah members. The individuals were identified by the IDF as al-Hajj Abbas Salameh, a senior figure in the group’s Southern Front; Reda Abbas Ouda, a specialist in communications; and Ahmed Ali Hussain, who oversaw weapons manufacturing for the organization.



