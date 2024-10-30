U.S. Marines Complete First Live-Fire Training with Iron Dome-Integrated Air Defense System

In a joint effort between the United States and Israel, U.S. Marines have successfully completed their first live-fire training exercise using a new air defense system that integrates the Iron Dome interceptor. The Israel Ministry of Defense announced that this system features an American radar and command-and-control center combined with the Iron Dome’s Tamir interceptor and a mobile launcher developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems in partnership with Raytheon as the prime contractor.

During the training, Marines operated the system independently, achieving successful target interceptions. The exercise also tested the system’s capability for continuous launches from a mobile launcher designed specifically for the Marines. This marks a significant step in the Marines’ development and acquisition plan, which aims to implement a new medium-range intercept capability (MRIC).

According to Moshe Patel, Director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), “Iron Dome is a system with extensive operational experience, boasting thousands of successful interceptions for over a decade. Iron Dome continues to save lives even now, during the ‘Swords of Iron’ war. The U.S. Marines’ live-fire exercise further proves the Iron Dome interceptor’s ability and ground infrastructure to quickly and efficiently integrate with any relevant air defense system and intercept various aerial threats in complex scenarios. The Ministry of Defense welcomes any collaboration in air defense with U.S. military branches.”

Shlomo Toaff, Senior Vice President and Head of Rafael’s Air Defense Systems Division, emphasized the success of the exercise, stating, “The Iron Dome continues to prove itself as an advanced and unique air defense system, with thousands of successful interceptions in complex operational scenarios. The fruitful cooperation with the U.S. Marine Corps, together with the partnership with Raytheon, demonstrates Rafael’s ability to provide unique and customized solutions that deliver effective and precise defense against various aerial threats. The success of the latest exercise marks an important milestone, and we will continue to work together with the IMoD’s DDR&D to expand air defense capabilities in collaboration with our strategic partners worldwide.”

The exercise is seen as a milestone toward the operational deployment of the first Iron Dome prototype battery for the Marines. The Iron Dome’s Tamir interceptor, effective against threats including cruise missiles, UAVs, rockets, artillery, and mortars, has demonstrated its adaptability to complex scenarios, further solidifying its role within Israel’s multi-layered defense system, which also includes David’s Sling and Arrow systems.