A report from Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Ministry alleges that Dutch organizations with ties to Hamas were primary instigators in last week’s violent disturbances in Amsterdam. The report, released Wednesday, details how local groups allegedly leveraged social media to incite attacks on Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans following the team’s match against a Dutch club.

According to the report, these organizations posted explicit calls for violence and coordinated real-time sharing of location and tactical information. Screenshots included in the document reveal calls for aggression aimed at Maccabi Tel Aviv fans, underscoring the role of social media in escalating tensions.

The Diaspora Affairs Ministry identified the Palestinian Community in the Netherlands (PGNL) as a key organization behind the unrest, claiming the group maintains direct links to Hamas. Specific individuals within PGNL are reportedly named as intermediaries facilitating this connection. Additionally, the report notes involvement from entities linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), another group with significant European support.

The report has sparked a political response within the Netherlands. Geert Wilders, 5he pro-Israel leader of the Dutch Parliament’s largest party, publicly demanded the resignation of Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema, sharply criticizing her approach to the violence. “Her incompetence is unprecedented,” Wilders said, calling for accountability over the city’s response to the disturbances.

