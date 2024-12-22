Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Trump Claims Putin Seeks Meeting on Ukraine War


Donald Trump says Vladimir Putin wants a meeting as soon as possible about the war with Ukraine

* Trump said Sunday Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his interest in a meeting regarding the war with Ukraine.

* “President Putin said that he wants to meet with me as soon as possible,” Trump said during his remarks at Turning Point’s America Fest convention.

* Trump, who is set to return to the White House in January, previously said on the campaign trail that if elected, he could end the war “in 24 hours.”



