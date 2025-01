New Square witnessed a miraculous Neis Chanukah when three cherry pickers carrying a sign for the grand Hachnoses Sefer Torah, which will be presented by the Skvere Rebbe in late February, toppled onto two parked cars amid high winds. The incident, occurring around 4:45 PM on the start of the 8th night of Chanukah, Bechasdei Hashem there were no injuries as hundreds of Skvere residents were en route to Mincha/Maariv at the nearby shul.