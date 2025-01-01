Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Fumes In The Cockpit Prompts Hawaiian Flight’s Return To Seattle

FILE - Alaska Airlines planes are shown parked at gates with Mount Rainier in the background at sunrise, March 1, 2021, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

A Hawaiian airlines flight bound for Honolulu was forced to return to the Seattle airport shortly after takeoff due to reports of fumes in the cockpit, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The agency previously said the crew reported smoke on the flight deck but later changed that to fumes.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 21, an Airbus A330, took off at about 1 p.m. Monday from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport carrying 273 passengers and 10 crew members.

It was heading to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu when the crew reported the fumes, airline spokesperson Marissa Villegas told The Associated Press in an email.

“The captain declared an emergency to obtain priority handling and the Airbus A330 landed at SEA without incident,” Villegas said, and fire and medical personnel met the aircraft at the gate as a precaution and everyone onboard safely deplaned.

Once the aircraft was cleared, the Port of Seattle Fire Department boarded to investigate and did not find any smoke or smell, airport spokesperson Perry Cooper said via email.

Flight 21 left Seattle on Tuesday morning in a new aircraft, according to Villegas.

“Safety is our priority, and we sincerely apologize for this event,” she said.

The FAA is investigating.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

2nd Year In A Row: Hamas Feigns Power By Firing Rockets At Start Of New Secular Year

Rosh Yeshiva: Only Limmud Torah Protects Israel From The Arabs

Average Charedi Family Size Dropped To 43-Year Low In 2024, Internet Usage Skyrocketed

Israel’s Population Reaches 10 Million Despite Record Emigration In 2024

WATCH AND ENJOY! Ishay Ribo’s Sold Out Separate Seating Event In NYC

Shin Bet Foiled 1,000+ Terror Attacks In 2024, Releases Audio Of Hostage Rescue [VIDEO]

BD”E: Petirah Of HaRav Chaim Shulem Isaacson Zt”l, Nadvorna Rebbe Of Philadelphia

MOVING: 104-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor Lights Menorah At Toronto Shul’s Chanukah Celebration [VIDEO]

WATCH: Lev Tahor Leader Accused Of Severe Child Abuse Confronted By Survivors

Defense Minister Katz Pushes Plan To Draft 50% Of Charedim Into IDF Over Next 7 Years

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network