After nearly four decades as a cornerstone of the party supplies industry, Party City has officially announced it is closing all its stores and ceasing operations. This shocking decision follows years of financial struggles, heightened competition, and changing consumer habits, leaving businesses and consumers scrambling to find alternative sources for party essentials like plastic table covers , tableware, and balloons. The closure marks a significant shift in the industry, emphasizing the need for reliable suppliers to fill the void.

Party City Announces It Is Closing All Stores

Party City, once the largest party supply retailer in the United States, is shutting down after 40 years in business. CEO Barry Litwin informed corporate employees that operations would cease immediately, with staff losing their jobs and benefits without severance pay. Store employees received letters stating that locations would close permanently by February 28, at which point their employment would also be terminated.

Despite emerging from bankruptcy earlier this year under Litwin’s leadership, Party City failed to overcome the challenges of its $1.7 billion debt burden, canceling nearly $1 billion during restructuring but still grappling with over $800 million in liabilities. The company had previously closed over 80 stores between late 2022 and mid-2024, but it wasn’t enough to stabilize its finances.

Party City faced mounting competition from e-commerce giants like Amazon, big-box retailers like Walmart and Costco, and seasonal competitors such as Spirit Halloween. Rising costs during the pandemic, coupled with a helium shortage that impacted its balloon business, further strained operations. As customers cut discretionary spending amid economic challenges, the company joined a growing list of retailers forced into bankruptcy in 2024.

The Impact of Party City’s Closure on the Party Supplies Industry

Effects on Retailers and Local Businesses

The closure of Party City has sent shockwaves through the retail and local business landscape, especially for small shops and independent retailers. These businesses often relied on Party City as a key supplier for popular party supplies items such as plastic table covers, paper plates , cups, napkins, cutlery, and much more. Losing such a major supplier creates a supply chain gap, forcing these retailers to search for new, reliable sources to meet customer demands.

Party City’s extensive inventory and competitive pricing made it an essential partner for many local businesses. The abrupt shutdown leaves retailers scrambling to maintain stock levels, particularly for items like plastic table covers and party supplies. Small retailers, often operating on tight budgets, may struggle to find alternatives that offer the same combination of variety and affordability.

Alternatives for Small Retailers

In the wake of this disruption, many small businesses are turning to online wholesalers and specialized suppliers like Yom Tov Settings. With a robust inventory of wholesale party supplies, these suppliers are positioned to support retailers in filling the gap left by Party City’s exit. Flexible wholesale pricing programs and diverse product catalogs make these suppliers an attractive choice for businesses in need of quick solutions.

Consequences for Schools and Educational Institutions

Schools and educational institutions that frequently sourced party goods for events, classroom decorations, and celebrations are now facing similar challenges. Party City was a one-stop shop for essentials like disposable plates, plastic table cover rolls , and other themed supplies that are critical for organizing events.

From holiday celebrations to graduation parties, schools heavily depended on Party City’s extensive inventory to streamline their event planning. With the store closures, administrators and teachers now need to find new vendors who can provide affordable and reliable party supplies in bulk.

Platforms like Yom Tov Settings offer a solution for schools by providing access to quality items such as plastic tablecloth rolls and other event essentials. Their ability to supply bulk quantities ensures that schools can continue to host successful events without compromising on quality or affordability.

Family entertainment centers, such as amusement parks, trampoline parks, and play centers, are also feeling the effects of Party City’s closure. These venues rely heavily on a consistent supply of party supplies to offer services like birthday parties and corporate events.

With Party City gone, these centers face significant challenges in maintaining a steady supply of items like balloons, themed decorations, and plastic tablecloths. Disruptions in inventory can impact their ability to host events seamlessly.

To adapt, family entertainment centers are seeking alternative suppliers who can provide wholesale pricing and a wide range of products. Companies like Yom Tov Settings are stepping in to meet these demands, offering reliable solutions for maintaining the quality and consistency that customers expect.

Yom Tov Settings: A New Leader in Party Supplies

As Party City’s closure leaves a significant gap in the industry, Yom Tov Settings has stepped up as a dependable and comprehensive alternative for party supplies. With a vast product range and customer-focused services, they cater to both individuals and businesses, ensuring every celebration is well-equipped and stress-free.

Yom Tov Settings offers a diverse selection of party essentials, including plastic tablecloths, plastic table cover rolls, table skirts, and a wide array of plates, cups, bowls, napkins, and cutlery. Their catalog also features specialty items like plastic wine glasses, balloons, glow products, and gift supplies, making them a one-stop shop for all party planning needs. From elegant weddings to casual get-togethers, they have something for every occasion.

What sets Yom Tov Settings apart is their dedication to both retail and wholesale customers. They offer a wholesale pricing program tailored for enterprises, retailers, caterers, event planners, family entertainment centers, and corporations. This program provides competitive pricing on bulk orders, helping businesses save while maintaining access to high-quality products. At the same time, they cater to individual customers with no minimum order quantity and free shipping on all orders within the United States.

Convenience is a cornerstone of Yom Tov Settings’ operations. Based in Pennsylvania, they ship most orders the same day, ensuring fast delivery. Their user-friendly online store makes shopping a breeze, offering an accessible platform for browsing and purchasing everything from premium dinnerware to glow in the dark party supplies.

Yom Tov Settings also prioritizes reliability, maintaining a consistent supply of inventory to meet the demands of both small-scale and large-scale events. Their combination of affordability, convenience, and variety positions them as a leader in the party supply industry, ready to fill the void left by Party City and support customers in creating memorable celebrations.

The Future of the Party Supply Industry

The closure of Party City marks a turning point in the party supply industry, pushing it into a period of transformation. As consumers adapt to the absence of a long-standing market leader, new trends are emerging. One of the most notable shifts is the increased demand for online retailers. Customers are now prioritizing convenience, relying on platforms that offer an extensive range of products, competitive pricing, and fast delivery—all hallmarks of the services provided by Yom Tov Settings.

Consumer preferences are also evolving, with a greater emphasis on quality and thoughtful purchasing. Whether it’s premium tableware for weddings or versatile plastic tablecloths for casual gatherings, shoppers are seeking reliable, high-quality products to enhance their events. Businesses and individual buyers alike are gravitating towards suppliers who combine exceptional product standards with affordability and dependability.

In this new landscape, Yom Tov Settings is leading the charge by reshaping how party supplies are sourced and delivered. Their focus on fast shipping and a seamless online experience positions them as a trailblazer in the industry. As reported by The U.S. Sun , Party City’s announcement to close all 750 of its stores after nearly 40 years highlights the urgent need for reliable suppliers to fill the void left behind.

Looking ahead, the party supply industry will continue to evolve, with reliability and strong partnerships becoming key drivers of success. Businesses and consumers will increasingly rely on providers like Yom Tov Settings, who deliver consistency and innovation in equal measure. For those navigating these changes, this transition offers the promise of new beginnings in event planning—supported by dependable suppliers ready to make every occasion unforgettable.

Yom Tov Settings exemplifies the future of the party supply industry, bridging the gap left by Party City while setting a new standard for excellence. By embracing these changes, the industry is poised to thrive, ensuring celebrations of every kind are well-equipped, stylish, and seamless.

