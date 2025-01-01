Trump Las Vegas Cybertruck Bomber Identified As 37-Year-Old Matthew Livelsberger

The Trump Las Vegas Cybertruck bomber has been identified as 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Local media reports he has military experience, similar to that of the New Orleans terrorist. The FBI is conducting a search at his home, according to local media.

A LinkedIn profile that appears to be of the Cybertruck bomber shows that he served as a member of the US Army’s elite Green Berets. The profile also suggests that he was still an active member of the US Army, working as Remote and Autonomous Systems manager for the past 3 months.