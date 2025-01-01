Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Trump Las Vegas Cybertruck Bomber Identified As 37-Year-Old Matthew Livelsberger


The Trump Las Vegas Cybertruck bomber has been identified as 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Local media reports he has military experience, similar to that of the New Orleans terrorist. The FBI is conducting a search at his home, according to local media.

A LinkedIn profile that appears to be of the Cybertruck bomber shows that he served as a member of the US Army’s elite Green Berets. The profile also suggests that he was still an active member of the US Army, working as Remote and Autonomous Systems manager for the past 3 months.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Israeli Delegation To Travel To Guatemala, Aid Local Authorities With Lev Tahor Victims

STAGGERING: Chaverim of Rockland Sets New Record by Responding to 64,135 Calls in 2024

LAS VEGAS: Police Believe Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump Hotel Was Likely A Terror Attack

Gallant Resigns From The Knesset, Attacks Netanyahu & Katz

BDE: Eishes Chaver: Rebbetzin Bergman, A’H, HaRav Shach’s Daughter, Is Nifteres

2 Israelis Injured In New Orleans Terror Attack, 1 Seriously

UPDATE: Shamsud Din Jabbar Identified As New Orleans Terrorist; ISIS Flag Found With Explosives In Pickup Truck

REVEALED: Israel’s Daring Secret Raid On Underground Iranian Missile Facility

Report: Hamas Regained Civilian Control, Recruited 10K New Terrorists

TEHILLIM: Pallet Of Cinder Blocks Fall On Yeshiva Bochur In Yerushalayim, Seriously Injuring Him

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network