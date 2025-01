Israeli forces detained two Palestinian terrorists in Shechem last night, preventing an imminent shooting attack, defense officials report.

The suspects, Ahmed Zakarna, 21, and Tariq Abu Ziyad, 25, both members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, were stopped by police’s Yamam unit and the Shin Bet. Authorities seized loaded M16 rifles, vests, masks, and ammunition.

During interrogation, the pair admitted they had set out from Jenin to carry out the attack.