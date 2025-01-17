LATEST HOSTAGE DEAL UPDATE

– Security Cabinet Meeting: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the security cabinet Friday to discuss the proposed hostage release-ceasefire deal.

– Government Approval: The full Israeli government will meet at 3:30 p.m. today to vote on the agreement.

– Rescheduled Timeline: The government meeting, initially planned for Saturday evening after Shabbos, was moved to today to expedite the process.

– Implementation Date: The agreement’s implementation is set to begin on Sunday at 12:15 p.m.

– Negotiation Update: Netanyahu participated in a security assessment with the negotiating team that returned from Doha after signing the final version of the deal.

– Hostage Release Plans: Despite delays in signing and approval, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that hostages are still expected to be released from Gaza on Sunday as scheduled.