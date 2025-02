Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas hy”d will be brought to Kevuras Yisroel on Wednesday in Tzohar, where Shiri’s parents, who were murdered on Oct. 7, are buried. Only family and friends of the Bibas family are being allowed to attend, giving the family’s sole survivor, father/husband Yarden Bibas, privacy in this gut-wrenching time.