Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Terrorists Disembark Buses in Ramallah


Terrorists getting off the buses in Ramallah.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Thousands Across Israel Don Tefillin L’illui Nishmas Shiri Bibas & Her Sons, H’yd

HEARTLESS: Judge Rejects Netanyahu’s Call for Moment Of Silence Honoring Slain Bibas Family

STICKER SHOCK: Already Pricey Eggs Are Forecast To Rise A Staggering 41% In 2025

These Are The Names Of Bodies Of Hostages Expected To Be Released Tonight

Sydney Nurse Is Indicted For Threatening To Kill Israeli Patients

Battle Against Lev Tahor Continues: Two More Members Are Arrested

Tens Of Thousands Accompany Shiri, Ariel & Kfir, H’YD As They Are Brought To Kever Yisrael

Freed Hostage: “Borei Olam, Thank You For Being With Me At Every Moment”

IS TRUMP HEALTHY? Mysterious Bruise On President’s Hand Ignites A Flurry Of Speculation

Leaked IDF Report Exposes Catastrophic Failures at Nachal Oz Military Outpost on October 7

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network