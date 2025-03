MORE: PM Netanyahu spoke first, noting: “Zamir, we have known each other for quite a few years,” he said. “I twice recommended you as Chief of Staff, and now for the third time ‘עת הזמיר הגיע.’” [The words עת הזמיר הגיע appear in Shir HaShirim, with some mefarshim interpreting the words as “the time for Geulah has come” or “the time for the destruction of our enemies has come.”]