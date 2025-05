The levaya for habachur Chaim Zelig Berl z”l will take place at 4:15 pm at Bais Mordechai (Mickey’s), 1455 Heathwood.

The levaya for Dovid Yitzchok Handler z”l will take place at 5 PM at the Lakewood Chapel, 613 Ramsey Avenue.

The kevurah for both bochurim will take place in Lakewood.