Netanyahu Joins Chief Rabbi HaRav David Yosef, Rosh Yeshiva HaRav Yaakov Shapira at Joyous Yom Yerushalayim Event


“‏”לבנימין אמר ידיד ה’ ישכון לבטח
Prime Minister Netanyahu is greeted with enthusiastic singing at the Yom Yerushalyim event at Merkaz Harav Yeshiva. Beside him are the Chief Rabbi, HaRav David Yosef, and the Rosh Yeshiva, HaRav Yaakov Shapira.



