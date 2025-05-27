Bipartisan Bill Aims to Ban Non-Essential Helicopter Flights Near Statue of Liberty After Fatal April Crash

In response to the tragic helicopter crash on April 10 that claimed the lives of a Spanish family of five and their pilot, U.S. Reps. Nadler (D-NY), Menendez (D-NJ), and Malliotakis (R-NY) have introduced the bipartisan “Improving Helicopter Safety Act.”

The proposed legislation aims to prohibit all non-essential helicopter flights—including those for tourism, recreation, and luxury commuting—within a 20-mile radius of the Statue of Liberty. Essential flights, such as those for emergency services, law enforcement, news coverage, and research, would still be permitted.