Israeli Airstrikes Hit Beirut Suburbs, Secondary Explosions Reveal Hezbollah Arms Cache

Lebanese media reports at least four Israeli airstrikes targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs. Secondary explosions can be seen from this strike, indicating a significant presence of Hezbollah armaments in an urban center of the Lebanese capital.
