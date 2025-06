* Shares of Tesla fell 16% on Thursday as President Donald Trump threatened to pull government contracts for CEO Elon Musk’s companies.

* The drop comes as shares of the EV maker saw a 22% rally in May with Musk wrapping up his time as head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

* “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” Musk posted on X.