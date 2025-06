FLATBUSH: This Shabbos morning, at the Ruach HaTorah Yeshiva dormitory (1450 Ocean Ave), bochurim woke up around 6:00 AM to smoke from a fire caused by an electric scooter battery—despite it not being plugged in or charging, just sitting there. The incident highlights the serious dangers of keeping electric scooters or their batteries inside buildings. Thankfully, no one was hurt. (Video taken today by a non-Jew)

