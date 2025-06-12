Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns Israeli Strikes, Vows Severe Punishment for “Zionist Regime”

Ayatollah Khamenei YM”S, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has issued his first statement in response to the Israeli military and intelligence operations within Iranian territory.

“The Zionist regime has opened its dirty and bloody hand to commit a crime in our beloved country at dawn today, and has revealed its evils more than ever before by targeting residential areas.

This regime must expect severe punishment.

The strong hand of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic will not abandon it, God willing.

A number of leaders and scientists were martyred in the enemy’s attacks, and their successors and colleagues will return to their positions immediately, God willing.

With this crime, the Zionist regime has prepared for itself a bitter and painful fate, and it will surely meet it.”