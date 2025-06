Hagaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch in a special letter of Chizuk from his location in the USA to yeshiva Bochrim in Eretz Yisroel: ‘To instill in our hearts the feeling that everything is in the hands of Hashem.’. The Rosh Yeshiva calls on yeshiva Bochrim to strengthen their Limud HaTorah, avoid wasteful activities, and act responsibly.”