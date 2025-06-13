IDF: Airstrikes Killed Six Top Iranian Commanders, Nine Nuclear Scientists, Including Chief of Staff Bagheri

During his press conference, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin reveals that that the military has killed at least six top Iranian military commanders and nine nuclear scientists.

The military officials include Iran’s chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri; IRGC chief Hossein Salami; head of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, Gholam Ali Rashid; IRGC Air Force chief Brig. Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh; IRGC Air Force drone unit commander Taher Pour, and IRGC Air Force air defense unit commander Davoud Shaykhian.