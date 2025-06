MDA update on missile strike incidents in central Israel:

In the central region: MDA teams treated 3 fatalities — a 69-year-old woman, an 80-year-old woman, and a 10-year-old boy — as well as 4 in serious condition, 7 moderate, and 89 mild.

In total: 3 dead, 100 injured.

In the Shfela region: MDA teams treated 2 in serious condition, 12 moderate, and 23 mild.

A total of 37 injured.