BREAKING IN MONSEY: Four pedestrians, including children, were struck by a vehicle driven by an intoxicated driver at the intersection of Old Nyack Turnpike and Zachary Court. Hatzoloh EMS, Faist EMS, Spring Hill EMS, Ramapo Police, Spring Valley FD, and Chaverim of Rockland are on the scene. Sources tell Monsey Scoop that one of the victims is in serious condition. Names for Tehillim will be provided once available.

