H’YD: 4 Bat Yam Victims Identified; 5 Were Ukrainians Who Fled War To Israel

The victims who have been identified are:

– Meir (Miro) Vaknin, H’yd, 56, a resident of the city, was married and a father of three.

– Michoel (Miki) Nachum, H’yd, 61, a resident of the city and father of four children.

– Efrat Saranga, H’yd, 44, was married but did not leave behind any children.

– Bella Ashkenazi, H’yd, 94. Her husband and son were injured in the incident and are hospitalized at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

The names of the remaining victims have not yet been cleared for publication.