Iran Threatens Bnei Brak with Massive Missile Attack

Oy! Oy vay! Hashem have rachmonus! The Chazon Ish promised that the merit of Torah would protect the city of Bnei Brak from incidents of terror. Since his passing in 1953, there have been a number of occasions, most notably during the Persian Gulf War, where Reb Chaim Kanievsky invoked the Chazon Ish’s promise to extend the protection that had blanketed the Torah city for decades. Rabbi Kanievsky published a letter on the front page of the Yated Ne’eman wherein he promised that “there is nothing to be afraid of ”because “there will be no bombs in Bnei Brak.” Similar words were said by Hgray”l Steinman during the Gulf War, when not one scud missile landed in Bnei Brak. During the life of the Chazon Ish, when a bomb fell next to Argaman, on the border of Bnei Brak, the Chozon Ish said, “Argaman is not Bnei Brak”. Harav Steinman answered: “The Chazon Ish was not joking, that’s what he felt, that if it was part of Bnei Brak, a bomb would not have fallen there! “When Chazon Ish of blessed memory said that there will be no bombs in Bnei Brak…that will certainly happen today, too,” Rabbi Kanievsky wrote. “The words of righteous men are not necessarily abolished after their death,” he added, as a means of explaining that the Chazon Ish’s promise still holds true. Hashem, tzaddikim promised! Multiple Tzaddikim were gozer! Hashem needs to be mekayem!
One Response
Oy! Oy vay! Hashem have rachmonus!
The Chazon Ish promised that the merit of Torah would protect the city of Bnei Brak from incidents of terror. Since his passing in 1953, there have been a number of occasions, most notably during the Persian Gulf War, where Reb Chaim Kanievsky invoked the Chazon Ish’s promise to extend the protection that had blanketed the Torah city for decades. Rabbi Kanievsky published a letter on the front page of the Yated Ne’eman wherein he promised that “there is nothing to be afraid of ”because “there will be no bombs in Bnei Brak.”
Similar words were said by Hgray”l Steinman during the Gulf War, when not one scud missile landed in Bnei Brak.
During the life of the Chazon Ish, when a bomb fell next to Argaman, on the border of Bnei Brak, the Chozon Ish said, “Argaman is not Bnei Brak”. Harav Steinman answered: “The Chazon Ish was not joking, that’s what he felt, that if it was part of Bnei Brak, a bomb would not have fallen there!
“When Chazon Ish of blessed memory said that there will be no bombs in Bnei Brak…that will certainly happen today, too,” Rabbi Kanievsky wrote. “The words of righteous men are not necessarily abolished after their death,” he added, as a means of explaining that the Chazon Ish’s promise still holds true.
Hashem, tzaddikim promised! Multiple Tzaddikim were gozer! Hashem needs to be mekayem!