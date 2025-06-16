Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Iran Threatens Bnei Brak with Massive Missile Attack


BREAKING: Iran orders Israelis to evacuate Bnei Brak, threatening a massive missile barrage



One Response

  1. Oy! Oy vay! Hashem have rachmonus!

    The Chazon Ish promised that the merit of Torah would protect the city of Bnei Brak from incidents of terror. Since his passing in 1953, there have been a number of occasions, most notably during the Persian Gulf War, where Reb Chaim Kanievsky invoked the Chazon Ish’s promise to extend the protection that had blanketed the Torah city for decades. Rabbi Kanievsky published a letter on the front page of the Yated Ne’eman wherein he promised that “there is nothing to be afraid of ”because “there will be no bombs in Bnei Brak.”

    Similar words were said by Hgray”l Steinman during the Gulf War, when not one scud missile landed in Bnei Brak.

    During the life of the Chazon Ish, when a bomb fell next to Argaman, on the border of Bnei Brak, the Chozon Ish said, “Argaman is not Bnei Brak”. Harav Steinman answered: “The Chazon Ish was not joking, that’s what he felt, that if it was part of Bnei Brak, a bomb would not have fallen there!

    “When Chazon Ish of blessed memory said that there will be no bombs in Bnei Brak…that will certainly happen today, too,” Rabbi Kanievsky wrote. “The words of righteous men are not necessarily abolished after their death,” he added, as a means of explaining that the Chazon Ish’s promise still holds true.

    Hashem, tzaddikim promised! Multiple Tzaddikim were gozer! Hashem needs to be mekayem!

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Israeli Air Force Strikes Iran’s State-Controlled Media During Live Broadcast

BEGGING: Amid Relentless IDF Pounding, Iran Sends Urgent Backchannel Pleas to Israel and U.S.

H’YD: Avraham Cohen Was Killed By Missile Strike In Bnei Brak

HY”D: Four Victims of Bat Yam Attack Identified, Including Two Parents and a 94-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor

Iranian Diplomat: Regime Ready to Abandon Uranium Enrichment, But Needs A Face-Saving Solution

IDF Spokesperson: “We’ve Destroyed A Third Of Iran’s Missile Launchers”

In Tense Trip, Israeli Minister Who Was Near Iran Returned Home In A Yacht

Heartrending Images: Babies, Including Newborns, Rescued From Missile Impact Sites

2 Killed In Safe Room In Petach Tikvah When Missile Scored Direct Hit

U.S. Deploys Over 30 Air Refueling Tankers Across Atlantic

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network