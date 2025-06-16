Are You an Educator Looking to Advance Your Skills? We Have Something for You

You’ve been looking for more. This is it.
As the Yeshiva and Day School Support Team at The Jewish Education Project, we’re here to help you grow, this summer and all year long.
For the teacher who’s always looking for more
Join our summer 2025 sessions!
Easy Access: Mostly virtual sessions, perfectly timed for the Three Weeks.
High Value: Dozens of expert-led courses, certifications, and coaching sessions — covering classroom management, STEM, special ed, school leadership, and more.
Low Cost: Courses start at just $18-$72, with scholarships available.
Real training without a hefty price tag.
-
Personalized consulting
-
Free Torah-aligned general studies resources
-
Guidance on DOE Technology, Title funding, Regents, and more
Questions? Email us at [email protected]
Rooted in the yeshiva values. Backed by decades of advocacy.
Here to make your job easier, your voice stronger, and your school better equipped.
The Jewish Education Project
Yeshiva & Day School Support