Chief Sephardic Rabbi of Israel Harav David Yosef Donates Blood, Urges Public to Address Israel’s Blood Supply Shortage

The Rishon LeZion and Chief Sephardic Rabbi of Israel, Harav David Yosef, made a rare visit yesterday to donate blood at a Magen David Adom center, where he called on the public to take an active role in blood donations in light of the growing shortage in the national blood supply.

In his remarks, the Chief Rabbi praised the work of MDA and all volunteer organizations and rescue forces engaged in saving lives.

He concluded with a heartfelt call to the public to join the national effort and volunteer: