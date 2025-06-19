Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NY TIMES REPORT: U.S. Officials Divided, Mossad Claims Iran Could Build Nuke in 15 Days, Intelligence Estimates Months to Year


NY TIMES REPORT: Some U.S. officials say new assessments echo Mossad’s claim that Iran could build a nuclear weapon in 15 days. While some find this credible, others note that U.S. intelligence still believes it would take several months to a year.



