LAKEWOOD: Reb Itche Rosenbaum Inspires Madison Title Team with Emotional Call for Renewal, Rooted in Emunah and Chesed


LAKEWOOD: Today, Reb Itche Rosenbaum gathered the team at “Madison Title” to deliver a powerful and emotional announcement: the hopeful return of glory to the company. With the humility and strength of a true Ben Torah, Reb Itche delivered the news not as a corporate executive, but as someone whose life is rooted in emunah and dedication to the klal.

Through his Adopt-a-Kollel initiative and unwavering support for Toraso B’Umnaso, Reb Itche has championed limud haTorah and chesed for decades. Even as Madison Title faced significant challenges over the past two years, he never wavered in his commitment to what truly matters.



