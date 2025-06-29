Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israel, Syria Nearing Historic Peace Deal by 2025, Including Golan Withdrawal, Says Syrian Source


Israel and Syria are on track to sign a landmark peace agreement before the end of 2025, according to a Syrian source speaking to i24NEWS. Under the reported framework, Israel would gradually withdraw from all Syrian territory it seized during its incursion into the buffer zone on December 8, including the strategic peak of Mount Hermon.

The deal, if finalized, would fully normalize ties between the two longtime adversaries, with one source describing the Golan Heights as being transformed into “a garden for peace.”



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

FAULTY AND DEBUNKED: Iran Strike Intel Report Claiming Nuke Program Wasn’t Seriously Damaged Gets Shredded by Experts

COOL COUPLE: Israeli Husband and Wife Pilots Led Deadly Iran Bombing Raids as Children Waited at Home

Israel And Syria To Sign Historic Peace Deal By End Of Year, Report Claims

Shin Bet Busts Iranian Plot to Assassinate Defense Minister At His Home With Powerful Bomb

Massive Hamas Terror Network in Chevron Plotting Imminent Attacks Busted by Shin Bet

BIRDS OF A FEATHER: Zohran Mamdani Tours Harlem With Crown Heights Riot Provocateur Al Sharpton

President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” Clears Nail-Biter Senate Vote After Marathon Showdown

President Trump Issues Letter Marking Yartzheit Of Lubavitcher Rebbe ZT’L

TRAGEDY IN CROWN HEIGHTS: 8-Year-Old Boy R”L Struck and Killed on Eastern Parkway

TRUMP FOR THE SECOND TIME: “We Are Not Going To Stand For This… Let Bibi Go”

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network